Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Up 375.3% in February

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 375.3% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FPLPF stock remained flat at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Provident Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

