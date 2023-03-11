Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 2,486 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,327 shares of company stock worth $19,289,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $210.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average of $268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

