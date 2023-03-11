Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 2,810 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

