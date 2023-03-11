Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 277 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

