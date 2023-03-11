Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Prudential Financial by 204.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 132,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,734. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

