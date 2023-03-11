Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

NYSE:SRE opened at $144.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.59. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.