Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 175 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,301 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.