Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Shares of HCA opened at $246.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.