Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after buying an additional 764,687 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

