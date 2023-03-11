Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.11.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.