Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €63.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday.

Puma Trading Down 1.3 %

PUM stock opened at €52.92 ($56.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.34. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

