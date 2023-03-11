QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets.

