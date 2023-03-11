QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the February 13th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About QS Energy
