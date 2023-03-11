Qtum Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $251.77 million and $41.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00011841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.54 or 0.07134118 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,569,545 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

