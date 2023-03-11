Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $260.18 million and approximately $39.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00012094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.71 or 0.07182536 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,569,879 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.