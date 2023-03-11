Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as low as C$0.95. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 9,001 shares traded.

QST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

