QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.21.
In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
