QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

QuickLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About QuickLogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

