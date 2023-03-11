Radicle (RAD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.12 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $71.60 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00007113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radicle

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

