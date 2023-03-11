Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.13 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.01362184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.01712566 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

