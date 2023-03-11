Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
OTCMKTS RAIFY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 1,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
