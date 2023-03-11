Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Buys 1,702 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,772,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,562,109.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,308.30.

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59.

On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $18,295.20.

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rani Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $191,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

