Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of REEMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,575. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rare Element Resources (REEMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.