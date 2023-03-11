Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of REEMF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,575. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

