Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.32. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 72,834 shares traded.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.