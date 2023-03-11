Rarible Hits Market Capitalization of $22.28 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00007586 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and $415,098.28 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00431978 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,930.35 or 0.29198897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

