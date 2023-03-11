Rarible Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $452,288.43 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00007772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00431344 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.33 or 0.29156023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

