Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

