Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

