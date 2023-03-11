Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $181.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

