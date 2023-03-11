Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.