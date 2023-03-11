Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2,613.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 143,627 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 216,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Republic Services
In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Republic Services stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Republic Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.