Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2,613.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 143,627 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 216,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

