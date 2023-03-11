Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

