Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the February 13th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
RLFTF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 268,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,419. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
