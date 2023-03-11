Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.07 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.32) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.67) to GBX 2,860 ($34.39) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.83) to GBX 2,810 ($33.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

