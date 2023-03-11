Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Renalytix Stock Down 14.6 %

NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,671. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Renalytix by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Renalytix by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Renalytix

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

