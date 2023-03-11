Render Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86.56 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Render Token has a total market cap of $350.32 million and $86.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

