RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Down 1.3%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 4,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

RENN Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 477,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.