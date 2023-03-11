RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Up 353.3% in February

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RenovaCare Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,896. RenovaCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

