RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Up 353.3% in February

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 353.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RenovaCare Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,896. RenovaCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About RenovaCare
