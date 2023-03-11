Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 392.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

