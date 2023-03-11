Request (REQ) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $88.89 million and $2.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00034505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00225817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,573.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09022191 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $3,206,039.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

