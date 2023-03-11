Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.
Edison International Trading Down 1.1 %
EIX stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edison International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.
About Edison International
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.