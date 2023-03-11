Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Edison International Trading Down 1.1 %

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

EIX stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.