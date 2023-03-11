Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 340 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

