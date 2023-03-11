Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.52. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.