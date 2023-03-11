Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 4,699 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

