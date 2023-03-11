Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $204,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 4.3 %

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.