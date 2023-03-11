Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $376,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ES opened at $72.88 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

