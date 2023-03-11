Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $59,000 Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

