Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

