Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 132.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.