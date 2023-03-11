Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 514,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 958,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CL opened at $71.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

