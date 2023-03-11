Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

