REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, reports. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. REV Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $12.18. 163,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,269. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $724.22 million, a P/E ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 500.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.